CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Becomes 2nd Album Of 2026 To Sell 4 Million Copies

Just one year into their career, CORTIS has already joined the “quadruple-million seller club”!

According to Circle Chart, as of September 17, CORTIS’s second EP “GREENGREEN” has sold a total of approximately 4.1 million copies. The figure is nearly double the cumulative sales of CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” demonstrating the group’s impressive growth over the past year.

Notably, “GREENGREEN” is only the second album released in 2026 to surpass 4 million sales (after BTS’s “ARIRANG”).

Congratulations to CORTIS!