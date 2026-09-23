Stray Kids' 'This & That' Becomes Their Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Stray Kids has set a new personal record on YouTube!

On September 23 at approximately 3:25 p.m. KST, the music video for Stray Kids’ latest release “This & That” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

The music video was released on August 7 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning it reached the milestone in just 47 days (one month and 16 days). This makes “This & That” Stray Kids’ fastest music video to surpass 100 million views, breaking the group’s previous record.

“This & That” is Stray Kids’ 21st full-group music video to hit 100 million views following “God’s Menu,” “MIROH,” “Back Door,” “My Pace,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “Hellevator,” “Christmas EveL,” “CASE 143,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CIRCUS,” “VENOM,” “Chk Chk Boom,” “MEGAVERSE,” “CHEESE,” “CEREMONY,” “DO IT,” “Walkin On Water,” and “Easy.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the music video for “This & That” again here: