Kim Hye Yoon Joins Hwang Minhyun In Talks For 'Iseop's Romance'

Kim Hye Yoon may be starring in a new drama with Hwang Minhyun!

On October 1, JTBC News reported that Kim Hye Yoon will be starring as the lead of “Iseop’s Romance” alongside Hwang Minhyun. In response, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency Artist Company remarked, “It is true she received an offer for ‘Iseop’s Romance,’ but the casting is not confirmed.”

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “Iseop’s Romance” follows the office romance between Tae I Seop, a third-generation chaebol heir of TK Group who excels at everything except love, and Kang Min Gyeong, his fellow new employee whose work performance surpasses even his own.

Kim Hye Yoon will reportedly take on the role of Kang Min Gyeong, while it was reported that Hwang Minhyun is in talks to star as Tae I Seop. Previously, Lee Jong Suk and Choi Yoon Ji were confirmed as the leads, but they ultimately stepped down due to schedule conflicts.

Kim Hye Yoon has already captivated audiences in numerous hit dramas and films including “SKY Castle,” “Extraordinary You,” “Lovely Runner,” “Salmokji: Whispering Water,” and more, raising anticipation for her next project.

Stay tuned for updates on the drama!

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below:

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