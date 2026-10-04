Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Takes 2nd Win For "I'm gonna TOESA" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, And More
i-dle’s Soyeon has won a second music show trophy for her hit single “I’m gonna TOESA”!
On the October 4 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD,” Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” Soyeon ultimately took the win with a total of 6,406 points.
Congratulations to Soyeon! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, CRAVITY, ONEUS, CLOSE YOUR EYES, EVAN, &TEAM, NiziU, 2NE1’s Minzy, Woody and SISTAR’s Bora, Parc Jae Jung, MCND, TIOT, Han Tey, and Park Min Su.
Check out their performances below!
BOYNEXTDOOR – “ANIMAL”
ALLDAY PROJECT – “TALK” and “CRASH”
CRAVITY – “LOUDER”
ONEUS – “Say Yes!”
CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”
EVAN – “Twilight”
&TEAM – “Love Jang”
NiziU – “Sour Grapes”
Minzy – “Calling”
Woody x Bora – “Period”
Parc Jae Jung – “Epilogue”
MCND – “Devil Youth Club”
TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”
Han Tey – “Life Shot”
Park Min Su – “Oops, I Forgot”