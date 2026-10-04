Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Takes 2nd Win For 'I'm gonna TOESA' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, And More

i-dle’s Soyeon has won a second music show trophy for her hit single “I’m gonna TOESA”!

On the October 4 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD,” Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” Soyeon ultimately took the win with a total of 6,406 points.

Congratulations to Soyeon! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, CRAVITY, ONEUS, CLOSE YOUR EYES, EVAN, &TEAM, NiziU, 2NE1’s Minzy, Woody and SISTAR’s Bora, Parc Jae Jung, MCND, TIOT, Han Tey, and Park Min Su.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ANIMAL”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “TALK” and “CRASH”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

EVAN – “Twilight”

&TEAM – “Love Jang”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

Minzy – “Calling”

Woody x Bora – “Period”

Parc Jae Jung – “Epilogue”

MCND – “Devil Youth Club”

TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”

Han Tey – “Life Shot”

Park Min Su – “Oops, I Forgot”