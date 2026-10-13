BABYMONSTER's 'I LIKE IT' Becomes Their 13th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has just reached 100 million views on YouTube with yet another music video!

According to YG Entertainment on October 13, the music video for “I LIKE IT,” a B-side track from BABYMONSTER’s third mini album “CHOOM,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube at approximately 5:05 p.m. KST.

The milestone comes about 99 days after the music video was released on July 6 at midnight KST.

“I LIKE IT” is the group’s 13th official music video to reach the milestone following “BATTER UP,” “Stuck In The Middle,” “SHEESH,” “FOREVER, “DRIP,” “CLIK CLAK,” “HOT SAUCE,” “WE GO UP,” “Really Like You,” “PSYCHO,” “CHOOM,” and “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA.”

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the refreshing music video for “I LIKE IT” again below!