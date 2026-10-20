Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, NCT 127, ALD1, CORTIS, And NEXZ Earn Circle Triple Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

This month, Stray Kids earned two separate certifications for their latest mini album “THIS & THAT.” The group received an official triple million certification for selling over 3 million copies of the regular version of the album, while the FANS version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

ENHYPEN similarly earned two separate certifications for their latest mini album “THE SIN : BLISS.” The regular version of the album received an official million certification for over 1 million copies sold, while the Weverse version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

ATEEZ also earned an official million certification for selling over 1 million copies of their latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5.”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST” and NCT 127’s “BLINGY” were both certified triple platinum for selling over 750,000 copies each.

Meanwhile, the Weverse version of CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold.

NEXZ’s latest mini album “SAUCIN’” was also certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies.

Finally, in the streaming category, 10CM’s hit song “To Reach You” was certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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