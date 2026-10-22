2026 MAMA AWARDS Announces Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

The 2026 MAMA AWARDS has unveiled its presenter lineup!

On October 22, the presenters were announced for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS.

This year’s lineup of presenters includes 25 individuals—Kim Yeon Koung, Kim You Jung, Kim Jae Won, Kim Hye Soo, Monika, Moon Sang Min, Michieda Shunsuke, Seo In Young, Seol In Ah, Ong Seong Wu, Yoo In Na, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Da Hee, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Sung Min, Lee Junho, Lee Chae Min, Jang Keun Suk, Jang Hang Jun, Jo Yuri, Choi Dae Hoon, Kany, Heo Nam Jun, and Hwang Minhyun.

This year’s ceremony will take place on November 20 and 21 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Check out the nominees for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS here and the performing artists here!

Watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X”:

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Or check out Hwang Minhyun in “My Lovely Liar”:

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