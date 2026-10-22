2026 MAMA AWARDS Announces Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

2026 MAMA AWARDS Announces Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

Music
Oct 22, 2026
by S Kim

The 2026 MAMA AWARDS has unveiled its presenter lineup!

On October 22, the presenters were announced for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS.

This year’s lineup of presenters includes 25 individuals—Kim Yeon Koung, Kim You Jung, Kim Jae Won, Kim Hye Soo, Monika, Moon Sang Min, Michieda Shunsuke, Seo In Young, Seol In Ah, Ong Seong Wu, Yoo In Na, Yoon Kyung Ho, Lee Da Hee, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Sung Kyung, Lee Sung Min, Lee Junho, Lee Chae Min, Jang Keun Suk, Jang Hang Jun, Jo Yuri, Choi Dae Hoon, Kany, Heo Nam Jun, and Hwang Minhyun.

This year’s ceremony will take place on November 20 and 21 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Check out the nominees for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS here and the performing artists here!

Watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X”:

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Or check out Hwang Minhyun in “My Lovely Liar”:

Watch Now

Source (1)

2026 MAMA AWARDS
Choi Dae Hoon
Heo Nam Jun
Hwang Minhyun
Jang Hang Jun
Jang Keun Suk
Jo Yuri
Kany
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Jae Won
Kim Yeon Koung
Kim You Jung
Lee Chae Min
Lee Da Hee
Lee Junho
Lee Sang Yi
Lee Sung Kyung
Lee Sung Min
Michieda Shunsuke
Monika
Moon Sang Min
Ong Seong Wu
Seo In Young
Seol In Ah
Yoo In Na
Yoon Kyung Ho

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