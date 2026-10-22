Kim Yun Seok And Koo Kyo Hwan’s Upcoming Film “White Blast” Unveils Special Parody Posters

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled special parody posters!

On October 22, SHOWBOX, the distributor of “White Blast,” released parody posters inspired by four films that captivated audiences across multiple genres: “Once We Were Us,” “The King’s Warden,” “Salmokji: Whispering Water” and “Colony.”

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

Drawing inspiration from the four films, the newly unveiled parody posters reimagine their original imagery and taglines with a humorous twist while incorporating the characters and setting of “White Blast.”

The poster parodying “Once We Were Us” features Gap Soo and Hyun Taek sitting side by side on a bench in front of Seoloh Station. Its tagline, “At our coldest, we were at our most suspicious,” puts a playful spin on the original poster’s line, “At our lowest, we shone the brightest.”

Watch “Once We Were Us”:

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Meanwhile, the poster parodying “The King’s Warden,” whose title literally translates to “The Man Who Lives With the King,” changes the title to “The Man Who Lives With the Station.” It also recreates the original poster’s imagery, showing Gap Soo and Hyun Taek standing side by side in front of a tunnel as heavy snow falls, alongside the tagline, “Year 2016, Seoloh Station, the story the blizzard tried to erase,” a playful twist on the original tagline, “Year 1457, Cheongnyeongpo, the story history tried to erase.”

Watch “The King’s Warden”:

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The poster parodying “Salmokji: Whispering Water” takes a different approach by retaining the original tagline, “You can’t get out there alive,” while changing “A reservoir between life and death” to “A train station between life and death.” It features a person standing in the middle of the train tracks, holding a shovel in his left hand as heavy snow falls around him.

Watch “Salmokji: Whispering Water”:

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The poster parodying “Colony” features Gap Soo and Hyun Taek with complicated expressions, accompanied by the tagline, “The beginning of a new successor,” a playful variation on the original line, “The beginning of a new evolution.”

Watch “Colony”:

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The final poster, which is the film’s original poster rather than a parody, features Seoloh Station blanketed in white snow, with Gap Soo and Hyun Taek visible through a window. The tagline reads, “It was all because of the damn snow.”

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

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