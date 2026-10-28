October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 100 popular movie stars, using big data collected from September 15 to October 15.

Koo Kyo Hwan topped this month’s list after seeing a 97.48 percent increase in his brand reputation index since September, bringing his total score to 3,537,917.

Go Youn Jung came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,485,880, marking a 29.70 percent rise in her score since last month.

Ji Chang Wook shot to third place after seeing a 105.0 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 3,425,926 for October.

Byun Yo Han jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,409,819, marking a 52.04 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Lee Jun Hyuk rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,150,772, marking a 47.99 percent increase in his score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Koo Kyo Hwan and Ji Chang Wook’s recent film “Colony” will soon be available to watch on Viki below:

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In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” below:

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And check out Lee Jun Hyuk’s latest drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews