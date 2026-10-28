October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 100 popular movie stars, using big data collected from September 15 to October 15.

Koo Kyo Hwan topped this month’s list after seeing a 97.48 percent increase in his brand reputation index since September, bringing his total score to 3,537,917.

Go Youn Jung came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,485,880, marking a 29.70 percent rise in her score since last month.

Ji Chang Wook shot to third place after seeing a 105.0 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his score to 3,425,926 for October.

Byun Yo Han jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,409,819, marking a 52.04 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Lee Jun Hyuk rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,150,772, marking a 47.99 percent increase in his score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Koo Kyo Hwan
  2. Go Youn Jung
  3. Ji Chang Wook
  4. Byun Yo Han
  5. Lee Jun Hyuk
  6. Lee Seo Jin
  7. Kim Young Kwang
  8. Shin Min Ah
  9. Kim Hye Soo
  10. Son Ye Jin
  11. Jung Hae In
  12. Park Ji Hoon
  13. Choi Min Sik
  14. Jun Ji Hyun
  15. Lee Byung Hun
  16. Kim Hye Yoon
  17. Hyun Bin
  18. Lee Kwang Soo
  19. Cho Yeo Jeong
  20. Kong Hyo Jin
  21. Chae Soo Bin
  22. Gong Yoo
  23. Jeon Do Yeon
  24. Lee Jong Suk
  25. Jang Dong Yoon
  26. Mun Ka Young
  27. Lee Dong Wook
  28. Park Bo Young
  29. Ha Jung Woo
  30. Kim Min Ho

Koo Kyo Hwan and Ji Chang Wook’s recent film “Colony” will soon be available to watch on Viki below:

Watch Now

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Jun Hyuk’s latest drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” below!

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Byun Yo Han
Chae Soo Bin
Cho Yeo Jeong
Choi Min Sik
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Ha Jung Woo
Hyun Bin
Jang Dong Yoon
Jeon Do Yeon
Ji Chang Wook
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Hae In
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min Ho
Kim Young Kwang
Kong Hyo Jin
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Seo Jin
Mun Ka Young
Park Bo Young
Park Ji Hoon
Shin Min Ah
Son Ye Jin
XPN

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