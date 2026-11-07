November Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 07, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from October 7 to November 7.

BTS continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,637,748 for November. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “sold out,” and “prove.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.52 percent positive reactions.

ATEEZ held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,220,430, marking a 15.22 percent increase in their score since October.

CORTIS took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,096,515, marking a 13.53 percent rise in their score since last month.

Stray Kids came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,726,772, while BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a score of 2,492,966.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. ATEEZ
  3. CORTIS
  4. Stray Kids
  5. BIGBANG
  6. EXO
  7. ENHYPEN
  8. SEVENTEEN
  9. TWS
  10. NCT
  11. BOYNEXTDOOR
  12. Super Junior
  13. Wanna One
  14. MONSTA X
  15. 2PM
  16. BTOB
  17. THE BOYZ
  18. ZEROBASEONE
  19. RIIZE
  20. HIGHLIGHT
  21. GOT7
  22. TVXQ
  23. SHINee
  24. INFINITE
  25. TREASURE
  26. PENTAGON
  27. TXT
  28. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  29. Shinhwa
  30. KickFlip

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
GOT7
Highlight
INFINITE
KickFlip
MONSTA X
NCT
PENTAGON
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Shinhwa
Stray Kids
Super Junior
THE BOYZ
Treasure
TVXQ
TWS
TXT
Wanna One
ZEROBASEONE

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read