November Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from October 7 to November 7.

BTS continued his reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,637,748 for November. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “sold out,” and “prove.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.52 percent positive reactions.

ATEEZ held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,220,430, marking a 15.22 percent increase in their score since October.

CORTIS took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,096,515, marking a 13.53 percent rise in their score since last month.

Stray Kids came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,726,772, while BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a score of 2,492,966.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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