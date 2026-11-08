ILLIT's 'Tick-Tack' Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Just a couple hours after their collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” soared past 200 million views on YouTube, ILLIT has also hit the 100 million mark with another music video!

On November 8 at approximately 2:15 a.m. KST, ILLIT’s music video for their popular 2024 B-side “Tick-Tack” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their fifth music video to reach the milestone after “Magnetic,” “It’s Me,” “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” and “jellyous.”

ILLIT originally released the music video for “Tick-Tack” on November 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, 11 months, and 24 days to surpass 100 million views.

Congratulations to ILLIT!

Watch the fun music video for “Tick-Tack” again below: