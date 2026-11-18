Watch: NCT DREAM Takes 1st Win For “Boogie Woogie” On "Show Champion"
NCT DREAM has won their first music show trophy for “Boogie Woogie”!
The November 18 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode with replays of past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.
At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were ATEEZ‘s “UP,” IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie,” RESCENE’s “With,” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest.”
NCT DREAM ultimately took the win. Congratulations to NCT DREAM!
Check out a clip of the winner announcement below: