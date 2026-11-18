NCT DREAM has won their first music show trophy for “Boogie Woogie”!

The November 18 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode with replays of past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were ATEEZ‘s “UP,” IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie,” RESCENE’s “With,” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest.”

NCT DREAM ultimately took the win. Congratulations to NCT DREAM!

11월 18일 ‘챔피언송’은?

NCT DREAM의 ‘Boogie Woogie’입니다.

평범한 일상도 특별한 축제로 만든

NCT DREAM의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다.👑 pic.twitter.com/4yEtPQUPsk — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) November 18, 2026

Check out a clip of the winner announcement below: