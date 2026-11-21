This year’s MAMA AWARDS was a star-studded event!

CHAPTER 2 of the 2026 MAMA AWARDS took place on November 21 and featured performances by KO1KEYZ, izna, KiiiKiii, I.O.I, &TEAM, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, Panic, Nayeon, ZEROBASEONE, WOODZ, Hwasa, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, BIGBANG, and more.

Check out videos of the performances below:

KO1KEYZ – “SHINSEKAI” + “KO1KEYZ” + “White Love”

izna X KiiiKiii – “Bad Girl Good Girl” + “The Boys” + “La Vie en Rose”

izna X KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)” + “METRONOME”

I.O.I (Lim Nayoung, Choi Yoojung, Jeon Somi) X izna X KiiiKiii – “Suddenly”

&TEAM – “Good Boy”

CORTIS – “REDRED” + “TNT”

ENHYPEN – “PARADISE X DUNE”



Panic X ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae X ALLDAY PROJECT’s Woochan X Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha X WOODZ – “The sea in my worn drawer”

Panic X CORTIS’s Martin and Seonghyeon – “Left-Handed”

Nayeon – “POP!” + “BABY ANGEL” + “ABCD”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5” + “RUN (with Dynamicduo)” + “UNDEAD” +” The Next Course”

WOODZ – “Come into my world!”

Hwasa – “So Cute” + “Good Goodbye”

LE SSERAFIM – “Saki” + “SPAGHETTI”

IVE – “SNAKESKIN” + “BLACKHOLE” + “BANG BANG”

Taeyang – “BAD” + “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW”

BIGBANG – “TIME COSMOS MEDLEY” + “GiiiRIP” + “BiiiG”

Check out the full list of winners from CHAPTER 2 here, and also check out the performances and winners from CHAPTER 1!