Nominees have been announced for the 41st Golden Disc Awards!

On November 25, the organizing committee for the 40th Golden Disc Awards announced the nominees for the Digital Song Division, Album Division, and Rookie Artist of the Year.

Songs and albums that were released between early November 2025 through late October 2026 were eligible to be nominated this year.

The nominees are as follows:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

aespa – “LEMONADE”

AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “ONE MORE TIME”

Ashatree, Lee Ye Eun, Jeon Keonho – “LOVE AGAIN (2025)”

ATEEZ – “BAD”

BTS – “SWIM”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

fromis_9 – “White Memories”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

PLAVE – “Borrow your night”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”

Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)”

Taeyoen – “Bansanka”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) – “Even if I close my eyes (2026)”

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

Rookie Artist of the Year

A2O LITE

AEN

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

Chuei Li Yu

EVAN

FLARE U

KEYVITUP

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

NAZE

OURBIRTHDAY

TUIDE

TUNEXX

VAYONN

Hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Mun Ka Young, the 41st Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Vietnam Exposition Center’s special outdoor stage in Hanoi on January 9 and 10, 2027.

Check out more information on year-end shows here!

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