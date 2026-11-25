TXT has won their first music show trophy for “Angel Bite”!

The November 25 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode with replays of past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were TXT’s “Angel Bite,” RESCENE’s “With,” ATEEZ’s “UP,” NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie,” and BIGBANG’s “GiiiRIP.”

TXT ultimately took the win. Congratulations to TXT!

11월 25일 ‘챔피언송’은? 투모로우바이투게더의 ‘Angel Bite’입니다. 청춘의 불안과 사랑을 노래한 투모로우바이투게더의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다.👑 https://t.co/YvjlWY5iSS — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) November 25, 2026

Check out a clip of the winner announcement below: