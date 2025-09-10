Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 2nd Win For 'ICONIK' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Soojin And More

ZEROBASEONE has won a second music show trophy for “ICONIK”!

On the September 10 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “Rich Man,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” NCT WISH’s “COLOR,” TREASURE’s “PARADISE,” and ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK.”

The trophy ultimately went to ZEROBASEONE! Watch their comeback performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included Soojin, AMPERS&ONE, MADEIN S, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, 3WAY, In A Minute, iii, DIVA-X, WiTCHX, KAYA, 2Z + plomo, Too Many Color (TMC), and Jimmy Brown.

Check out their performances below!

Soojin – “BADITUDE”

AMPERS&ONE – “Seesaw” and “That’s That”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

3WAY – “Flip a Coin”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

DIVA-X – “DIVA”

WiTCHX – “RUN BABY RUN”

KAYA – “Lv UP”

2Z + plomo – “Borderline”

Too Many Color (TMC) – “Dangerous”

Jimmy Brown – “I Can’t Lie”

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE!

