Watch: aespa Takes 1st Win For 'Rich Man' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By MOMOLAND, WJSN's Dayoung, And More

aespa has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Rich Man”!

On the September 17 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “Rich Man,” CIX’s “WONDER YOU,” DAY6’s “Dream Bus,” IVE’s “XOXZ,” and NCT’s Haechan’s “CRZY.”

The trophy ultimately went to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included MOMOLAND, WJSN’s Dayoung, CIX, ALL(H)OURS, AxMxP, B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun, A.C.E’s Junhee, Gavy NJ, WITCHX, 2z + plomo, DNA, Yu Hyun Woo, and Sentimental Squad.

Check out their performances below!

MOMOLAND – “RODEO”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “body”

CIX – “WONDER YOU”

ALL(H)OURS – “DO IT” and “READY 2 RUMBLE”

AxMxP – “I Did It”

B.A.P’s Jung Daehyun – “HAENG-RO”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “Umbrella (10:00)”

Gavy NJ – “Happiness (2025)”

WITCHX – “Run Baby Run”

2Z + plomo – “Borderline”

DNA – “Change the World”

Yu Hyun Woo – “No control”

Sentimental Squad – “MESSAGE”

Congratulations to aespa!