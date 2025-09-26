10 K-Dramas Available To Watch For Free On Viki For K-Drama Day

To all the global fans who love K-dramas—Happy K-Drama Day!

OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, is celebrating the third annual K-Drama Day on September 26. To celebrate, Viki will bring K-drama fans closer to their favorite genre with an exciting lineup of prizes, talent exclusives, and more.

As part of this year’s K-Drama Day celebration, 10 must-watch K-dramas will be available to watch for free with subtitles from September 26 through 30:

(Availability may differ by country)

Check out the full collection HERE!

If you’re looking for more K-dramas to binge-watch on K-Drama Day, check out our following lists of K-dramas to watch based on the various collections Viki prepared on popular genres ranging from romance to thriller, fantasy, and more.

Romance

From heart-fluttering confessions to touching first love stories, fall in love all over again with the 10+ best romance K-dramas to watch HERE!

Thrills

If you like thrilling chase scenes, eye-catching action, and intriguing mysteries, shift through Viki’s collection of all the most popular thrilling K-dramas HERE.

Melodramas

Dive deep into the K-dramas that moved our hearts through this collection of touching and emotional melodramas HERE.

Comedy and Rom-coms

Laugh out loud with hilarious comedy dramas and adorable romantic chemistry sure to put a smile on your face through Viki’s collection of comedy and rom-com dramas HERE.

Fantasy

Embrace the magic of K-drama with mythical creatures, time-slip mishaps, and fantastical worlds through Viki’s collection of hit fantasy K-dramas HERE!

For more information on Viki’s K-Drama Day, including the terms and conditions applicable for each prize promotion, giveaway, and contest held during K-Drama Day, visit HERE.