10 K-Dramas Available To Watch For Free On Viki For K-Drama Day

10 K-Dramas Available To Watch For Free On Viki For K-Drama Day

Drama
Sep 26, 2025
by Soompi

To all the global fans who love K-dramas—Happy K-Drama Day!

OTT streaming service Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment, is celebrating the third annual K-Drama Day on September 26. To celebrate, Viki will bring K-drama fans closer to their favorite genre with an exciting lineup of prizes, talent exclusives, and more.

As part of this year’s K-Drama Day celebration, 10 must-watch K-dramas will be available to watch for free with subtitles from September 26 through 30:
(Availability may differ by country)

Check out the full collection HERE!

If you’re looking for more K-dramas to binge-watch on K-Drama Day, check out our following lists of K-dramas to watch based on the various collections Viki prepared on popular genres ranging from romance to thriller, fantasy, and more.

Romance

From heart-fluttering confessions to touching first love stories, fall in love all over again with the 10+ best romance K-dramas to watch HERE!

Thrills

If you like thrilling chase scenes, eye-catching action, and intriguing mysteries, shift through Viki’s collection of all the most popular thrilling K-dramas HERE.

Melodramas

Dive deep into the K-dramas that moved our hearts through this collection of touching and emotional melodramas HERE.

Comedy and Rom-coms

Laugh out loud with hilarious comedy dramas and adorable romantic chemistry sure to put a smile on your face through Viki’s collection of comedy and rom-com dramas HERE.

Fantasy

Embrace the magic of K-drama with mythical creatures, time-slip mishaps, and fantastical worlds through Viki’s collection of hit fantasy K-dramas HERE!

For more information on Viki’s K-Drama Day, including the terms and conditions applicable for each prize promotion, giveaway, and contest held during K-Drama Day, visit HERE.

BITCH X RICH 2
K-Drama Day
kdrama
Love Scout
Lovely Runner
My Dearest Nemesis
Pump Up the Healthy Love
Reborn Rich
Spring of Youth
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Study Group
The Witch
Viki

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read