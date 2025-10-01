IDID, HUNTR/X, BLACKPINK, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 14 to 20!

Album Chart

STARSHIP Entertainment’s new boy group IDID topped this week’s physical album chart with their debut mini album “I did it.”

i-dle’s Yuqi’s new solo single album “Motivation” entered the chart at No. 2, while LUN8’s “LOST” debuted at No. 3.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” swept the next two spots on the chart: the regular version of the album took No. 4 for the week, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on this week’s charts, with their long-running hit “Golden” topping the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart for yet another week.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. HUNTR/X’s Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) remained No. 1 on both charts, followed by BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 2.

“KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) took No. 3 on both charts, with aespa’s “Rich Man” at No. 4 and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 5.

Download Chart

Lim Young Woong claimed two of the top four spots on this week’s digital download chart: “Eternal Love” climbed back up to No. 1, while “ULSSIGU” shot to No. 4.

PLAVE’s “Hide and Seek” debuted at No. 2 this week, and Yuqi’s solo song “M.O.” entered the chart at No. 3.

Finally, IU’s “Bye, Summer” rounded out the top five for the week.

Global K-Pop Chart

Once again, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack swept four of the top five spots on this week’s global K-pop chart. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1, followed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 3, and Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 5.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” came in at No. 4 on this week’s chart.

Social Chart 3.0

BLACKPINK remained No. 1 on the social chart this week, with TWICE rising to No. 2.

aespa stayed strong at No. 3, trailed by Choi Yu Ree at No. 4 and Stray Kids at No. 5.

