Stray Kids, CORTIS, TXT, ENHYPEN, BTS, ILLIT, ZEROBASEONE, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 18!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” continued its reign at No. 1 on the World Albums chart for the seventh week in a row, and it also spent a seventh consecutive week in the top 50 of the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids once again landed an impressive total of five albums on this week’s World Albums chart. “合 (HOP)” climbed back up to No. 8, “ATE” held steady at No. 12, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” rose to No. 19, and “ROCK-STAR” stayed strong at No. 21.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” maintained its position at No. 2 in its fifth consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

TXT’s latest album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” also held onto its spot at No. 3 in its 12th consecutive week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” jumped to No. 4 in its 19th week on the chart, while their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” took No. 16 in its 65th week.

Including solo albums, BTS landed a total of five albums on this week’s chart. Their anthology album “Proof” came in at No. 5, their live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” at No. 24, and their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” at No. 25. Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” also stayed strong at No. 7, while Jin’s solo EP “Echo” climbed to No. 17.

ILLIT’s “bomb” rose to No. 6 in its 16th week on the chart, and ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” rounded out the top 10 in its fifth week.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed to No. 13 in its 109th week on the chart, with ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” jumping to No. 15 in its 17th week.

Finally, TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” ranked No. 20 in its fourth week on the chart, while SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” re-entered the chart at No. 23 in its 17th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT and ZEROBASEONE in “Idol Festa Attack” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now