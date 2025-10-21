October Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between September 21 and October 21.

Lee Chae Min, who shot to the top of last month’s list after stealing hearts in tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” continued his reign at first place this month with a brand reputation index of 7,295,191.

Jo Woo Jin, who most recently starred in the hit film “Boss,” rose to second place for October with a brand reputation index of 5,315,321.

Lee Byung Hun, who recently starred in the award-winning film “No Other Choice,” took third place with a score of 4,804,708.

Lee Young Ae, who is currently starring in the KBS 2TV drama “Walking on Thin Ice,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,650,460.

Finally, Kim Go Eun of the recent series “You and Everything Else” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,336,239.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

