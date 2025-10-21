October Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 21, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between September 21 and October 21.

Lee Chae Min, who shot to the top of last month’s list after stealing hearts in tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” continued his reign at first place this month with a brand reputation index of 7,295,191.

Jo Woo Jin, who most recently starred in the hit film “Boss,” rose to second place for October with a brand reputation index of 5,315,321.

Lee Byung Hun, who recently starred in the award-winning film “No Other Choice,” took third place with a score of 4,804,708.

Lee Young Ae, who is currently starring in the KBS 2TV drama “Walking on Thin Ice,” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,650,460.

Finally, Kim Go Eun of the recent series “You and Everything Else” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,336,239.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Chae Min
  2. Jo Woo Jin
  3. Lee Byung Hun
  4. Lee Young Ae
  5. Kim Go Eun
  6. Kim Young Kwang
  7. Shin Ye Eun
  8. Heo Nam Jun
  9. Jun Ji Hyun
  10. Kim Da Mi
  11. Kim Gun Woo
  12. Jang Dong Yoon
  13. Han Suk Kyu
  14. Go Hyun Jung
  15. Song Joong Ki
  16. Park Jung Min
  17. Choi Yu Ri
  18. Kang Han Na
  19. Rowoon
  20. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  21. Ma Dong Seok
  22. Son Ye Jin
  23. Kang Dong Won
  24. Uhm Jung Hwa
  25. Song Seung Heon
  26. Park Gyu Young
  27. Lee Re
  28. Shin Hyun Been
  29. Go Youn Jung
  30. Yoon Seo Ah

Watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jo Woo Jin’s film “Harbin” here:

Watch Now

Or watch Lee Young Ae in “Walking on Thin Ice” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Choi Yu Ri
Girls' Generation
Go Hyun Jung
Go Youn Jung
Han Suk Kyu
Heo Nam Jun
Jang Dong Yoon
Jo Woo Jin
Jun Ji Hyun
Kang Dong Won
Kang Han Na
Kim Da Mi
Kim Go Eun
Kim Gun Woo
Kim Young Kwang
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chae Min
lee re
Lee Young Ae
Lim YoonA
Ma Dong Seok
Park Gyu Young
Park Jung Min
Rowoon
Shin Hyun Been
Shin Ye Eun
Son Ye Jin
Song Joong Ki
Song Seung Heon
Uhm Jung Hwa
Yoon Seo Ah

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read