Watch: NMIXX Takes 1st Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By TWS, Bae Jin Young, And More

NMIXX has won their first music show trophy for their chart-topping hit “Blue Valentine”!

On the October 22 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were BABYMONSTER’s “WE GO UP,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” TWS’s “OVERDRIVE,” Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE,” and Bae Jin Young’s “Round&Round.”

The trophy ultimately went to NMIXX! Watch their comeback performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included TWS, Bae Jin Young, BAE173, ONEWE, PENTAGON’s Kino, Hi-Fi Un!corn, Jain Ros, RED OOPART, BE:MIN, Yoon Seobin, and Jo Sohyun.

Check out their performances below!

TWS – “Head Shoulders Knees Toes” and “OVERDRIVE”

Bae Jin Young – “Round&Round”

BAE173 – “Will You Be My Girlfriend Just for One Day?” and “Turned Up”

ONEWE – “MAZE”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “DIRTY BOY”

Hi-Fi Un!corn – “Teenage Blue” (Korean version)

Jain Ros – “FLY”

RED OOPART – “DISCOOO”

BE:MIN – “Like You Like Me”

Yoon Seobin – “Strawberry Candy”

Jo Sohyun – “New Beginning”

Congratulations to NMIXX!