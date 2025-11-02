Stray Kids, NMIXX, CORTIS, TXT, BTS, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, CxM, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on November 1!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” remained No. 1 on the World Albums chart for the ninth week in a row, in addition to spending a ninth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 82.

Once again, Stray Kids landed a total of five albums on the World Albums chart this week: aside from “KARMA,” “合 (HOP)” climbed back up to No. 7 No. 8 (in its 45th week on the chart), followed by “ATE” at No. 13 (in its 66th week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 20 (in its 59th week), and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 24 (in its 48th week).

NMIXX’s first full-length album “Blue Valentine” rose to No. 2 in its second week on the World Albums chart, and it also became the group’s third album to enter the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” held steady at No. 3 in its seventh week on the World Albums chart.

TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” also maintained its position at No. 4 in its 14th week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 5 in its 176th week on the chart, while the group’s 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” re-entered the chart at No. 25 (marking its 152nd non-consecutive week).

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” took No. 6 in its 21st week on the chart, and the group’s previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” came in at No. 17 in its 67th week.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” climbed back up to No. 8 in its 66th week on the chart, with ILLIT’s “bomb” rounding out the top 10 in its 18th week.

SEVENTEEN’s CxM’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” ranked No. 12 in its second week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” held onto its spot at No. 14 in its 111th week.

ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” came in at No. 16 in its seventh week on the chart, and BTS’s Jin’s solo EP “Echo” maintained its position at No. 19 in its 22nd week.

Finally, SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” took No. 21 in its 19th week on the chart, with ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” holding steady at No. 22 in its own 19th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT and ZEROBASEONE in “Idol Festa Attack” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now