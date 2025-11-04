Watch: &TEAM Takes 1st-Ever Win On "The Show" With "Back To Life"; Performances By xikers, WEi, TEMPEST, And More
&TEAM has won the very first Korean music show trophy of their career!
On the November 4 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “Back to Life,” TEMPEST’s “In The Dark,” and WEi’s “HOME.” &TEAM ultimately took the win with a total of 9,340 points, marking their first-ever win on a music show.
Congratulations to &TEAM! Watch their comeback performances, first win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included WEi, TEMPEST, xikers, DKZ, 82MAJOR, DKB, Gyubin, NEWBEAT, BAE173, VVUP, AxMxP, Kik5o, Seo EVE, SOUNDHILLS, and MOKKOJI.
Check out their performances below!
WEi – “DOMINO” and “HOME”
TEMPEST – “nocturnal” and “In The Dark”
xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”
DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”
82MAJOR – “TROPHY”
DKB – “Irony”
Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”
NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”
BAE173 – “What’s wrong?”
VVUP – “House Party”
AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”
Kik5o – “X”
Seo EVE – “Nyang”
SOUNDHILLS – “Me in the mirror”
MOKKOJI – “Nothing to lose”