Watch: &TEAM Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'The Show' With 'Back To Life'; Performances By xikers, WEi, TEMPEST, And More

&TEAM has won the very first Korean music show trophy of their career!

On the November 4 episode of “The Show,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “Back to Life,” TEMPEST’s “In The Dark,” and WEi’s “HOME.” &TEAM ultimately took the win with a total of 9,340 points, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to &TEAM! Watch their comeback performances, first win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included WEi, TEMPEST, xikers, DKZ, 82MAJOR, DKB, Gyubin, NEWBEAT, BAE173, VVUP, AxMxP, Kik5o, Seo EVE, SOUNDHILLS, and MOKKOJI.

Check out their performances below!

WEi – “DOMINO” and “HOME”

TEMPEST – “nocturnal” and “In The Dark”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKB – “Irony”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

BAE173 – “What’s wrong?”

VVUP – “House Party”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

Kik5o – “X”

Seo EVE – “Nyang”

SOUNDHILLS – “Me in the mirror”

MOKKOJI – “Nothing to lose”