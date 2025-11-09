Watch: NMIXX Takes 6th Win For 'Blue Valentine' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By TXT's Yeonjun, Sunmi, And More

NMIXX has won a sixth music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!

On the November 9 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and &TEAM’s “Back to Life.” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 4,845 points.

Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Other performers on today’s show included TXT’s Yeonjun, Sunmi, i-dle’s Miyeon, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, TVXQ’s Yunho, LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, Hearts2Hearts, NEXZ, xikers, 82MAJOR, TEMPEST, ARrC, XLOV, AHOF, NEWBEAT, HITGS, VVUP, and Jaurim.

Check out their performances below!

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Coma” and “Talk to You”

Sunmi – “CYNICAL”

i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon – “ME”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

&TEAM – “Back to Life”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

TEMPEST – “In The Dark”

ARrC – “SKIID”

XLOV – “Rizz”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

HITGS – “A-HA!”

VVUP – “House Party”

Jaurim – “LIFE!”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

