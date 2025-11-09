Watch: NMIXX Takes 6th Win For "Blue Valentine" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By TXT's Yeonjun, Sunmi, And More
NMIXX has won a sixth music show trophy for “Blue Valentine”!
On the November 9 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and &TEAM’s “Back to Life.” NMIXX ultimately took the win with a total of 4,845 points.
Congratulations to NMIXX! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Other performers on today’s show included TXT’s Yeonjun, Sunmi, i-dle’s Miyeon, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, TVXQ’s Yunho, LE SSERAFIM, &TEAM, Hearts2Hearts, NEXZ, xikers, 82MAJOR, TEMPEST, ARrC, XLOV, AHOF, NEWBEAT, HITGS, VVUP, and Jaurim.
Check out their performances below!
TXT’s Yeonjun – “Coma” and “Talk to You”
Sunmi – “CYNICAL”
i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”
WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon – “ME”
TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”
LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”
&TEAM – “Back to Life”
Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”
NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”
xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”
82MAJOR – “TROPHY”
TEMPEST – “In The Dark”
ARrC – “SKIID”
XLOV – “Rizz”
AHOF – “Pinocchio”
NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”
HITGS – “A-HA!”
VVUP – “House Party”
Jaurim – “LIFE!”
Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below: