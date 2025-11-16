Stray Kids, Jimin, ATEEZ, xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on November 15!

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” returned to the top of the chart this week, marking its 10th non-consecutive week at No. 1. “KARMA” also held steady at No. 86 in its 11th consecutive week on the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids landed a total of four albums on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” climbed back up to No. 9 in its 47th week on the chart, followed by “ATE” at No. 13 (in its 68th week) and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 21 (in its 61st week).

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rose to No. 2 in its 68th week on the World Albums chart.

ATEEZ’s Japanese album “Ashes to Light” debuted at No. 3 on the World Albums chart this week, while xikers’ new mini album “HOUSE OF TRICKY : WRECKING THE HOUSE” entered the chart at No. 4.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest mini album “The Action” took No. 5 in its second week on the chart, with CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” ranking No. 6 in its ninth week.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” climbed back up to No. 7 in its 23rd week on the chart, and their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” jumped to No. 18 in its 69th week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” stayed strong at No. 8, marking its 178th week on the chart.

TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” came in at No. 10 in its 16th week on the chart, with ILLIT’s “bomb” rounding out its 20th week on the chart at No. 12.

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” took No. 14 in its fourth week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” rose to No. 15 in its 113th week.

ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” ranked No. 23 in its ninth week on the chart, and ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” maintained its position at No. 24 in its 21st week.

Finally, SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” rounded out the top 25 in its own 21st week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!