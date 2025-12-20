Watch: NCT's Doyoung Takes 1st Win For 'Promise' On 'Music Core'; Performances By SHINee's Minho, WayV, And More

Less than two weeks after his military enlistment, NCT’s Doyoung has won his first music show trophy for his new solo single “Promise”!

On the December 20 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Doyoung’s “Promise,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME.” Doyoung ultimately took the win with a total of 7,553 points.

Congratulations to Doyoung! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included SHINee’s Minho, WayV, Guckkasten, RESCENE, NTX, NEWBEAT, KyoungSeo, XLOV, Red Dragonfly, MEPC, BE BOYS, cosmosy, Burvey, O.A.Be, NWH:I, Kyeongja C, and Kwon Eui Bin.

