Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, NewJeans, ILLIT, TXT, And BOYNEXTDOOR Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on January 17!

Stray Kids continued to dominate the World Albums chart this week, with their latest album “DO IT” defending its position at No. 1. “DO IT” also spent its seventh consecutive week on the Billboard 200 at No. 155.

Including “DO IT,” Stray Kids once again charted six different albums on the World Albums chart: “KARMA” came in at No. 3 in its 20th week on the chart, “合 (HOP)” at No. 8 in its 56th week, “ATE” at No. 17 in its 77th week, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 24 in its 69th week, and “ROCK-STAR”at No. 25 (in its 55th week).

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” climbed back up to No. 4 in its 187th week on the World Albums chart, while their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” re-entered the chart at No. 12 (marking its 155th week on the chart).

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rose to No. 5 in its 18th week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” took No. 9 in its 32nd week on the chart, and their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” ranked No. 23 in its 78th week.

NewJeans’ 2023 EP “Get Up” jumped to No. 11 in its 122nd week on the chart, while ILLIT’s “bomb” came in at No. 13 in its 29th week.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” climbed to No. 14 in its 77th week on the chart, with TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” rising to No. 15 in its ninth week.

TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” rounded out the top 20 in its 25th week on the chart, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” followed at No. 22 in its 11th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

