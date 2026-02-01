Watch: EXO Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 5th Win For 'Crown' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By i-dle, KiiiKiii, And More

EXO has wrapped up a perfect week of music show wins with a fifth trophy for “Crown”!

On the February 1 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were EXO’s “Crown,” WOODZ’s “Drowning,” and LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope).

EXO ultimately took the win with a total of 5,238 points—meaning that the group won every single music show that aired this week, starting from Wednesday’s “Show Champion” all the way to Sunday’s “Inkigayo” (with “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Music Core” in between).

Congratulations to EXO! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Other performers on today’s show included i-dle, KiiiKiii, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, WHIB, ONEUS, YOUNG POSSE, 8TURN, LNGSHOT, XG, TNX, SAY MY NAME, AxMxP, POW, ONE OR EIGHT, LA POEM, Jo Jung Min, and Tak Song I.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle – “Mono”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”

ONEUS – “Grenade”

YOUNG POSSE – “VISA”

8TURN – “BRUISE”

LNGSHOT – “FaceTime”

XG – “ROCK THE BOAT”

TNX – “CALL ME BACK”

SAY MY NAME – “Hard to Love”

AxMxP – “PASS”

POW – “Come True”

ONE OR EIGHT – “TOKYO DRIFT”

LA POEM – “Meant to Be”

Jo Jung Min – “Glass Wall of Love”

Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”

