February Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 03, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from January 4 to February 4.

BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a massive 196.30 percent increase in their brand reputation index since January, bringing their total score to 1,226,510.

High-ranking phrases in ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s keyword analysis included “EUPHORIA,” “ALLYZ,” and “music show,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “skilled,” “powerful,” and “youthful.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 89.48 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 1,206,568, marking a 16.74 percent rise in their score since last month.

TWS came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,124,412, marking a 4.75 percent increase in their score since January.

CORTIS maintained their position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,013,718, marking a 9.95 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts climbed to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 713,816, marking an 8.83 percent increase in their score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  2. ILLIT
  3. TWS
  4. CORTIS
  5. Hearts2Hearts
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. BABYMONSTER
  8. KickFlip
  9. izna
  10. idntt
  11. XLOV
  12. eite
  13. SAY MY NAME
  14. MEOVV
  15. KATSEYE
  16. RESCENE
  17. ARTMS
  18. UNIS
  19. A1
  20. IDID
  21. BE BOYS
  22. AHOF
  23. NEXZ
  24. SPIA
  25. tracer
  26. CLOSE YOUR EYES
  27. NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS)
  28. Geenius
  29. HORI7ON
  30. Baby DONT Cry

Watch how ALPHA DRIVE was formed on the survival show “BOYS II PLANET” below:

