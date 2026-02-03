February Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from January 4 to February 4.

“BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a massive 196.30 percent increase in their brand reputation index since January, bringing their total score to 1,226,510.

High-ranking phrases in ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s keyword analysis included “EUPHORIA,” “ALLYZ,” and “music show,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “skilled,” “powerful,” and “youthful.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 89.48 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 1,206,568, marking a 16.74 percent rise in their score since last month.

TWS came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,124,412, marking a 4.75 percent increase in their score since January.

CORTIS maintained their position at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 1,013,718, marking a 9.95 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts climbed to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 713,816, marking an 8.83 percent increase in their score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

ALPHA DRIVE ONE ILLIT TWS CORTIS Hearts2Hearts KiiiKiii BABYMONSTER KickFlip izna idntt XLOV eite SAY MY NAME MEOVV KATSEYE RESCENE ARTMS UNIS A1 IDID BE BOYS AHOF NEXZ SPIA tracer CLOSE YOUR EYES NOWZ (formerly NOWADAYS) Geenius HORI7ON Baby DONT Cry

