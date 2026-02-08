ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, ILLIT, And NewJeans Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on February 7!

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN: VANISH” spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to charting for a second week on the Billboard 200.

Including “THE SIN : VANISH,” ENHYPEN once again landed a total of three entries on the World Albums chart this week. Their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 19 in its 81st week on the chart, while their 2025 mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” rounded out its 35th week on the chart at No. 21.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids landed a total of five entries on this week’s World Albums chart. Their latest album “DO IT” held steady at No. 2, followed by “KARMA” at No. 7 in its 23rd week, “合 (HOP)” at No. 11 in its 59th week, “ATE” at No. 18 in its 80th week, and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 24 in its 71st week.

BTS also landed three albums on this week’s chart: their 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 3 in its 190th week on the chart, with their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” climbing to No. 9 in its 158th week and their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear” jumping to No. 17 in its 211th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed back up to No. 4 in its 21st week on the chart, while ILLIT’s “bomb” took No. 10 in its 32nd week.

Finally, BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rose to No. 13 in its 80th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” staying strong at No. 16 in its 125th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

