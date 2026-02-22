K-Pop Artists Sweep 7 Of Top 10 Spots On IFPI's Global Album Sales Chart For 2025

K-pop made an exceptionally strong showing on the IFPI’s year-end Global Album Sales Chart for 2025!

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI)—a non-profit organization that represents the music recording industry worldwide—has revealed its annual ranking of last year’s best-selling albums across global physical sales and digital downloads.

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” took No. 2 on the year-end chart, followed by SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” at No. 3, ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” at No. 4, and TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” at No. 6.

ZEROBASEONE, IVE, and NCT WISH all claimed two spots each in the top 20 this year, with ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” and “BLUE PARADISE” ranking No. 7 and No. 12 respectively.

IVE’s “IVE EMPATHY” made the 2025 chart at No. 9, while “IVE SECRET” came in at No. 20. Meanwhile, NCT WISH’s “COLOR” took No. 11 on the year-end chart, followed by “poppop” at No. 17.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s “Übermensch” ranked No. 10 for the year, trailed by &TEAM’s “Back to Life” at No. 13, RIIZE’s “ODYSSEY” at No. 15, aespa’s “Rich Man” at No. 16, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “No Genre” at No. 18.

Check out the top 20 of the IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart 2025 below!

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl” Stray Kids – “KARMA” SEVENTEEN – “HAPPY BURSTDAY” ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH” Snow Man – “THE BEST 2020 – 2025” TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” ZEROBASEONE – “NEVER SAY NEVER” Hua Chen Yu – “Liang Bian Lin Jie Dian” IVE – “IVE EMPATHY” G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “Übermensch” NCT WISH – “COLOR” ZEROBASEONE – “BLUE PARADISE” &TEAM – “Back to Life” Snow Man – “Onkochishin” RIIZE – “ODYSSEY” aespa – “Rich Man” NCT WISH – “poppop” BOYNEXTDOOR – “No Genre” Mrs. GREEN APPLE – “10” IVE – “IVE SECRET”

Congratulations to all the artists!

Watch ZEROBASEONE’s variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” with subtitles on Viki here:

Watch Now

And check out RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” below:

Watch Now