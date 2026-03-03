ENHYPEN, IVE, KiiiKiii, TWICE, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of February 15 to 21!

Album Chart

ENHYPEN topped the physical album chart with their latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH,” which returned to No. 1 this week.

ZEROBASEONE’s special limited album “RE-FLOW” re-entered the chart at No. 2, while LNGSHOT’s debut EP “SHOT CALLERS” started off at No. 3.

HANRORO swept the next two spots on the chart with her mini albums “Take-off” and “HOME,” which took No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Download Chart

IVE topped this week’s digital download chart with their hit pre-release track “BANG BANG,” which rose to No. 1.

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” took No. 2 for the week, while Hearts2Hearts’ new single “RUDE!” debuted at No. 3.

Tei’s “Last Love” jumped to No. 4 on the chart, with Car, the garden’s “My whole world” rounding out the top five.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

KiiiKiii maintained their double crown on the Circle charts this week with their hit song “404 (New Era),” which remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. “404 (New Era)” held onto its spot at No. 1 on both charts, followed by IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 2, HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 3, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 4, and Car, the garden’s “My whole world” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) maintained its position at No. 1 on this week’s global K-pop chart, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” climbed back up to No. 3.

IVE’s “BANG BANG” held steady at No. 2 on the chart, trailed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” at No. 4 and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “like JENNIE” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

All of the fop five spots on this week’s social chart went to girl groups: TWICE rose to No. 1, with ILLIT coming in at No. 2.

IVE held onto their spot at No. 3 on the chart, while BLACKPINK similarly remained unmoving at No. 4.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts jumped 25 ranks to take No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

