ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, IVE, Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, NewJeans, And ILLIT Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on March 7!

ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” topped the World Albums chart for the third week in a row, in addition to spending a third week on the Billboard 200 at No. 45.

ENHYPEN once again landed a total of three entries on the World Albums chart this week. Their latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” maintained its position at No. 2, while their previous albums “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” and “DESIRE : UNLEASH” remained unmoving on the World Albums chart at No. 23 and No. 25 respectively.

Stray Kids also charted a total six of albums this week: their latest album “DO IT” held steady at No. 3, followed by “KARMA” at No. 7, “合 (HOP)” at No. 11, “ATE” at No. 12, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 18, and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 24.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” held onto its spot at No. 4 on the World Albums chart this week, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” re-entered the chart at No. 10.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rounded out its 25th week on the chart at No. 5.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed back up to No. 14 in its 129th week on the chart, followed by ILLIT’s “bomb” at No. 15 in its 36th week.

Despite not having yet been released physically in the United States during this week’s tracking period, IVE’s new album “REVIVE+” debuted at No. 19 on the World Albums chart based solely on digital performance, without any physical sales.

Finally, BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” spent its 84th week on the World Albums chart at No. 21.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

