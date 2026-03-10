BLACKPINK, IVE's Jang Won Young, KiiiKiii, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of February 22 to 28!

Album Chart

BLACKPINK earned a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the social chart and the physical album chart, where their new album “DEADLINE” debuted at No. 1.

IVE swept two of the top five spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new album “REVIVE+.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 2, while the Nemo version charted separately at No. 5.

NCT JNJM’s unit debut mini album “BOTH SIDES” entered the chart at No. 3, followed by the MINIRECORD version of Park Ji Hyeon’s “MASTER VOICE” at No. 4.

Download Chart

IVE’s Jang Won Young topped this week’s digital download chart with her solo song “8,” which was released as a B-side on the group’s new album “REVIVE+.”

Songs from “REVIVE+” claimed three of the top five spots on this week’s chart: An Yu Jin’s solo song “Force” debuted at No. 3, trailed by the group’s title track “BLACKHOLE” at No. 5.

NCT JNJM’s unit debut track “BOTH SIDES” entered the chart at No. 2, and Park Ji Hyeon’s “Mu” debuted at No. 4.

Overall Digital Chart

KiiiKiii maintained their double crown on the Circle charts this week, with their hit song “404 (New Era)” remaining No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

IVE’s “BANG BANG” held steady at No. 2 on the overall digital chart, with HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” similarly maintaining their respective positions at No. 3 and No. 4.

Finally, Hearts2Hearts’ new single “RUDE!” debuted at No. 5 this week.

Streaming Chart

The top four songs on this week’s streaming chart were exactly the same as the overall digital chart: KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” came in at No. 1, IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 2, HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 3, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 4.

Finally, Car, the garden’s “My whole world” held onto its spot at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continued its reign at No. 1 on this week’s global K-pop chart, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” stayed strong at No. 5.

Hearts2Hearts’ “Rude!” jumped 41 ranks to take No. 2 on the chart, followed by IVE’s “BANG BANG!” at No. 3.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” remained unmoving at No. 4.

Social Chart 3.0

BLACKPINK rose to No. 1 on this week’s social chart, while ILLIT maintained their position at No. 2.

TWICE came in at No. 3 for the week, with IVE following at No. 4 and Choi Yu Ree rising to No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

