ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, NewJeans, IVE, And ILLIT Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on March 14!

ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” spent its fourth week in a row at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, and it also remained on the Billboard 200 at No. 109.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” held onto its spot at No. 2 in its seventh week on the World Albums chart, in addition to making the Billboard 200 at No. 135. ENHYPEN’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” also climbed back up to No. 19 in its 86th week on the World Albums chart.

Once again, Stray Kids landed an impressive total of six entries on this week’s World Albums chart. “DO IT” maintained its position at No. 3 in its 15th week on the chart, with “KARMA” at No. 7 (in its 28th week), “ATE” at No. 12 (in its 85th week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 14 (in its 76th week), “合 (HOP)” at No. 15 (in its 64th week), and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 22 (in its 61st week).

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” took No. 5 in its 195th week on the World Albums chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 9 in its 18th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” stayed strong at No. 10 in its 26th week on the chart, and NewJeans’ “Get Up” came in at No. 17 in its 130th week.

IVE’s new album “REVIVE+” rose to No. 18 in its second week on the chart, with ILLIT’s “bomb” following at No. 21 in its 37th week.

Finally, BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” ranked No. 23 in its 85th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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