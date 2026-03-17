ENHYPEN, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, EXO, SEVENTEEN's DxS, And idntt Earn Circle Double Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

ENHYPEN earned two separate certifications for their latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” this month. The regular version of the album received a double million certification for over 2 million copies sold, while the Weverse version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE earned an official million certification for selling over 1 million copies of their debut mini album “EUPHORIA.”

Meanwhile, EXO’s latest album “REVERXE” was certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold.

SEVENTEEN’s DxS (DK x Seungkwan) received a double platinum certification for selling over 500,000 copies of their unit debut mini album “Serenade.”

Finally, idntt’s mini album “yesweare” was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch how ALPHA DRIVE ONE was formed on their survival show “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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Or check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

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