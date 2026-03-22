ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, IVE, Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, NewJeans, And ILLIT Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on March 21!

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” climbed back up to No. 1 in its eighth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to rising to No. 61 on the Billboard 200. ENHYPEN’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” jumped to No. 12 in its 87th week on the World Albums chart, while their 2025 mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” re-entered the chart at No. 24 (marking its 38th overall week).

After four consecutive weeks at No. 1, ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” fell to No. 2 in its fifth week on the World Albums chart, and it also spent a fifth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 192.

Meanwhile, IVE’s latest album “REVIVE+” shot to No. 3 in its third week on the World Albums chart.

Stray Kids landed a total of five entries on this week’s World Albums chart: “DO IT” came in at No. 4 in its 16th week on the chart, “KARMA” at No. 10 (in its 29th week), “ATE” at No. 14 (in its 86th week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 18 (in its 77th week), and “合 (HOP)” at No. 19 (in its 65th week).

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” ranked No. 6 in its 196th week on the World Albums chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” held onto its spot at No. 9 in its 19th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” took No. 15 in its 27th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” holding steady at No. 17 in its 131st week.

Finally, BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rose to No. 22 in its 86th week on the chart, while ILLIT’s “bomb” rounded out the top 25 in its 38th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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