ENHYPEN, BTS, Stray Kids, T.O.P, CORTIS, P1Harmony, ATEEZ, And NewJeans Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on April 18!

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” held onto its spot at No. 1 in its 12th week on Billboard’s World Albums chart, while the group’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 21 in its 91st week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rounded out its 200th week on the chart at No. 3, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” maintained its position at No. 9 in its 23rd week.

Stray Kids landed an impressive total of five entries on this week’s World Albums chart. “DO IT” held steady at No. 4 in its 20th week on the chart, followed by “KARMA” at No. 14 (in its 33rd week), “ATE” at No. 14 (in its 90th week), and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 23 (in its 80th week). Meanwhile, “合 (HOP)” re-entered the chart at No. 25, marking its 67th week on the chart.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” rose to No. 6 in its 31st week on the chart, while P1Harmony’s “UNIQUE” came in at No. 7 in its fourth week.

ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” took No. 12 in its ninth week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” ranking No. 17 in its 135th week.

Finally, T.O.P’s first full-length solo album “ANOTHER DIMENSION” debuted at No. 20 on this week’s chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!