CORTIS, ENHYPEN, BTS, TXT, Stray Kids, NewJeans, ATEEZ, And P1Harmony Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on April 25!

Seven months after its release, CORTIS topped the World Albums chart for the first time with their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” which rose to No. 1 in its 32nd week.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” stayed strong at No. 2 in its 13th week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” held steady at No. 22 in its 92nd week.

BTS charted a total of three albums this week: “Proof” maintained its position at No. 3 (in its 201st week on the chart), followed by “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” at No. 9 (in its 24th week). Meanwhile, “Love Yourself: Tear” re-entered the chart at No. 24, marking its 214th week on the chart.

Stray Kids landed four entries on this week’s chart: “DO IT” came in at No. 6 (in its 21st week on the chart), “KARMA” at No. 16 (in its 34th week), “ATE” at No. 18 (in its 91st week), and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 25 (in its 81st week).

Despite not having yet been released physically in the United States during this week’s tracking period, TXT’s new mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” debuted at No. 10 on the World Albums chart based solely on digital performance, without any physical sales.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed back up to No. 11 in its 136th week on the chart, while ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” rounded out its 10th week on the chart at No. 13.

Finally, P1Harmony’s “UNIQUE” took No. 21 in its fifth week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!