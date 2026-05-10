TXT, BTS, ENHYPEN, CORTIS, NewJeans, Stray Kids, And ATEEZ Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 9!

TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” spent its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to remaining on the Billboard 200 at No. 98.

BTS landed a total of three entries on the World Albums chart this week. Their 2022 anthology album “Proof” climbed back up to No. 2 in its 203rd week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” rose to No. 7 (in its 26th week) and their 2017 mini album “Love Yourself: Her” re-entered the chart at No. 19.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” jumped to No. 3 in its 15th week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 17 in its 94th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” held steady at No. 4 in its 34th week on the chart, and NewJeans’ 2023 mini album “Get Up” rose to No. 9 in its 138th week.

Stray Kids charted four different albums this week: “DO IT” climbed to No. 10 (in its 23rd week), “KARMA” to No. 13 (in its 36th week), and “ATE” to No. 16 (in its 93rd week), while “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” re-entered the chart at No. 23 (marking its 82nd week).

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” maintained its position at No. 20 in its 12th week on the chart, while BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” re-entered the chart at No. 24 (marking its 89th week on the chart).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT on the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

Watch Now