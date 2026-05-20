AKMU Earns Circle Triple Crown + CORTIS, BTS, And ILLIT Top Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of May 3 to 9!

Album Chart

CORTIS swept the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new EP “GREENGREEN.” The regular version of the EP debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 2.

BABYMONSTER similarly claimed the next two spots on the chart with their new mini album “CHOOM.” The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 3, and the Nemo version charted separately at No. 4.

Finally, NAZE’s self-titled debut mini album entered the chart at No. 5.

Download Chart

AKMU achieved a triple crown on this week’s Circle charts, with their hit song “Paradise of Rumors” topping no less than three separate charts: the overall digital chart, digital download chart, and streaming chart.

AKMU claimed two of the top three spots on this week’s digital download chart, where “Paradise of Rumors” jumped to No. 1 and “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” climbed back up to No. 3.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s latest title track “It’s Me” shot to No. 2 for the week.

NEXZ’s new single “Mmchk” stayed strong at No. 4 on the chart, while BABYMONSTER’s new title track “CHOOM” debuted at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

AKMU once again swept the top two spots on the overall digital chart, where “Paradise of Rumors” and “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” jumped to No. 3, followed by Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 4 and HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were exactly the same as the overall digital chart, except Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” and CORTIS’s “REDRED” swapped places to take No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS’s “SWIM” continued its reign at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) holding steady at No. 2.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” rose to No. 3, while BTS’s B-side “2.0” stayed strong at No. 4.

Finally, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” jumped 29 ranks to take No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIt held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, while BTS maintained their position at No. 2.

BABYMONSTER climbed to No. 3 on this week’s chart, with Yena rising to No. 4 and BLACKPINK rounding out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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