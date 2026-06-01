'The Judge From Hell' Announces Season 2 + Park Shin Hye Confirmed To Return

Park Shin Hye is officially set to return for Season 2 of “The Judge from Hell”!

On June 1, SBS held its drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” in Seoul, where Studio S CEO Hong Sung Chang announced, “Actress Park Shin Hye, who is currently pregnant, will return next year with Season 2 of ‘The Judge from Hell.’”

During the event, SBS unveiled its upcoming drama lineup for the second half of 2026 and the first half of 2027. Dramas scheduled to air in the second half of this year include “Agent Kim Reactivated,” “Flex x Cop 2,” “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia,” “Good Partner 2,” and “Nine to Six.” For the first half of next year, SBS will unveil “Excitatio,” “The Long Shot Trial,” “Nightmare” (literal title), and “Full Count” (literal title).

While most of the titles had already been revealed, the CEO additionally unveiled two previously undisclosed projects in SBS’s 2027 lineup: Season 2 of “The Judge from Hell,” starring Park Shin Hye, and “Dash” (literal title), starring Shin Hae Sun.

“The Judge from Hell” is a fantasy romance drama that stars Park Shin Hye as Kang Bit Na, a demon from hell who enters the body of a judge. After crossing paths with the compassionate detective Han Da On (Kim Jae Yeong), she begins a transformative journey toward becoming a true judge.

Stay tuned for more updates on “The Judge from Hell 2”!

In the meantime, watch Park Shin Hye in “Doctors” below!

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