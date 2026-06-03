Watch: AND2BLE Takes 2nd Win For 'Curious' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By XLOV, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More

Watch: AND2BLE Takes 2nd Win For "Curious" On "Show Champion"; Performances By XLOV, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More

Music
Jun 03, 2026
by M Lim

AND2BLE has won their second music show trophy for “Curious”!

On the June 3 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “LEMONADE,” AND2BLE’s “Curious,” ALPHADRIVEONE’s “OMG!,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and I.O.I’s “Suddenly.” AND2BLE ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to AND2BLE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, XLOV, FLARE U, IDID, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, ONEWE, xikers, XODIAC, Queenz Eye, HEART OF WOMAN, DDB, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

AND2BLE – “Curious”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

XLOV – “SERVE”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

IDID – “FLY!”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha  – “IDK ME” and “NO REASON”

ONEWE – “ICARUS”

xikers – “OKay”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

DDB – “BONJOUR”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ASTRO
DDB
FLARE U
HEART OF WOMAN
IDID
ONEWE
Park Hyun Kyu
Queenz Eye
Show Champion
xikers
XLOV
XODIAC
Yoon San Ha

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