Watch: tripleS Takes 1st Win For 'Baby Flower' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By FIFTY FIFTY, IDID, And More

tripleS has won their first music show trophy for “Baby Flower”!

On the June 10 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were aespa’s “LEMONADE,” tripleS’s “Baby Flower,” FIFTY FIFTY’s “Like a Bubble,” TREASURE’s “IF I,” and I.O.I’s “Suddenly.” tripleS ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to tripleS! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included tripleS, CrazAngel, FIFTY FIFTY, HEART OF WOMAN, IDID, ONEWE, Queenz Eye, XLOV, XODIAC, EJel, Shin In Ryu, and An Shinae.

Check out their performances below!

tripleS – “Sad Girls Schemin’” and “Baby Flower”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble” and “STARSTRUCK”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

IDID – “FLY!”

ONEWE – “ICARUS” and “Dreamcatcher”

Queenz Eye – “LBD”

XLOV – “SERVE”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

EJel – “Summer Equation”

Shin In Ryu – “An Angel’s Hair + Attack!”

An Shinae – “People All Change”