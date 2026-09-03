Sung Joon And Kim Si Ah Reported To Join Byeon Woo Seok In 'Solo Leveling' Live-Action Adaptation + Agencies Briefly Comment

Sung Joon and Kim Si Ah may be joining the cast of “Solo Leveling”!

On September 3, News1 reported that Kim Si Ah and Sung Joon will be joining the cast lineup of Netflix’s upcoming series “Solo Leveling.” In responses to the reports, Kim Si Ah’s agency VARO Entertainment and Sung Joon’s agency moahn Entertainment similarly stated, “Nothing has been confirmed.”

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

According to the reports, Kim Si Ah will be taking on the role of Han Song Yi, who is Sung Jin Woo’s younger sister Sung Jin Ah’s friend. Sung Joon will reportedly be joining as Woo Jin Chul, one of the key supporters in the original story.

Meanwhile, the drama previously confirmed Byeon Woo Seok will lead the series as Sung Jin Woo, while Han So Hee and Kang You Seok are in talks for the roles of Cha Hae In and Yoo Jin Ho, respectively. Kang Mina, Rain, Lee Sung Min, and Lee Hong Nae are also in talks to join the cast.

While waiting, watch Sung Joon in “Casting a Spell to You“:

Watch Now

Also watch Kim Si Ah in “Walking on Thin Ice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)



