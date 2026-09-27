Watch: Kim You Jung And Park Jinyoung Test Their Chemistry At Poster Filming For '100 Days Of Deception'

The cast of “100 Days of Deception” is already impressing with their chemistry!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

Ahead of the premiere, “100 Days of Deception” shared a new making-of video from the drama’s poster shoot. Before filming begins, Park Jinyoung sweetly helps remove dust from Kim You Jung’s clothes. The two are playful as they test their chemistry for the poster shoot. When commenting that the lighting is too bright, Park Jinyoung motions that Kim You Jung shines even brighter.

During another poster shoot, Kim You Jung laughs at Park Jinyoung’s positioning of his hand over her chin. Park Jinyoung can’t stop laughing as he says, “I’m sorry, it’s my first time doing something like this.” While wrapping up, Kim You Jung suggests they try swapping positions, impressing the set with their chemistry.

Furthermore, the cast members of “100 Days of Deception” including Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, and Jin Sun Kyu charm with their individual shoots for the drama’s posters.

In the interviews that follow, the cast expresses their excitement to greet viewers soon with the drama.

Check out the making-of video!

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki:

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And watch Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five” below:

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