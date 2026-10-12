Watch: Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah Showcase Heart-Fluttering Chemistry At Poster Shoot For 'Love In Disguise'

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” has previewed the chemistry between the leads!

On October 12, “Love in Disguise” released a new making-of video from the poster shoot. The new behind-the-scenes video begins with the squeals from the staff as Seol In Ah charmingly tips Yim Si Wan. The two actors send each other thumbs up following the shoot.

Following his successful individual shoot, Yim Si Wan receives the praise from Seol In Ah, “You really look like a third-generation chaebol who is a murder suspect.” Seol In Ah also receives endless praise for her striking transformation. She remarks, “I also feel like I’m a different person.”

Kim Jung Hyun and Yeonwoo experiment with different poses for their individual poster shoots, with Seol In Ah and Yeonwoo having fun posing cutely together like a couple on the side.

Following the successful shoot of additional romantic posters, the cast of “Love in Disguise” shares anticipation for their upcoming drama.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Yim Si Wan in “Strangers From Hell” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” below:

Watch Now