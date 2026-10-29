2026 MAMA AWARDS Announces Special Collaboration Stages

Get ready for exciting special performances at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS!

On October 29, the awards ceremony unveiled its lineup of special performances, which have become a highly anticipated highlight of the event each year.

Legendary duo Panic will team up with CORTIS’s Martin and Seonghyeon, WOODZ, ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Tae Rae, ALLDAY PROJECT’s Woochan, and Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha for a special collaborative performance.

ENHYPEN will also present a special stage in collaboration with the upcoming film “Dune: Part Three.” Ahead of their comeback next month, the group is set to bring a fresh twist to the awards ceremony with a performance inspired by the film.

Meanwhile, BIGBANG will join forces with the beloved animated series “Dooly the Little Dinosaur” for another special collaboration. Yoon Shin Hye, head of Mnet’s business division, expressed her excitement about the pairing, saying, “We hope you’ll look forward to seeing how BIGBANG and Dooly come together. It will be a moment that brings generations together.”

[#2026MAMA] Special Collaborations ONLY@MAMA Expect the Unexpected.

MAMA AWARDS presents endless possibilities beyond genres and generations. 💫 MAMA AWARDS X Lee Bae

💫 ENHYPEN X Dune : Part Three

💫 BIGBANG X Dooly the Little Dinosaur

💫 MAMA AWARDS X Google Gemini MOVE THE STARS,

A MUSIC INTERSTELLAR

2026 MAMA AWARDS 2026.11.20-21 (KST)

KYOCERA DOME OSAKA & Mnet Plus

🔗 https://t.co/kfhn2fX3bg #MAMAAWARDS #2026MAMAAWARDS — MAMA AWARDS (@MnetMAMA) October 29, 2026

The 2026 MAMA AWARDS will be held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan, on November 20 and 21, with Park Bo Gum as host.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2026 MAMA AWARDS here and the lineup of performing artists here!

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