BABYMONSTER's 'DESERVE' Breaks Their Own Record For Fastest 2026 K-Pop Group MV To Reach 100 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has reached an impressive new YouTube milestone with their latest comeback!

According to YG Entertainment, the music video for BABYMONSTER’s latest digital single “DESERVE” surpassed 100 million views on November 4 at approximately 1:57 a.m. KST.

This is approximately 11 days and 13 hours since the music video’s release on October 23 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that the group achieved this milestone faster than they did with “CHOOM,” which was the fastest 2026 K-pop group music video to reach 100 million views.

“DESERVE” is the group’s 14th official music video to reach the 100 million views milestone following “BATTER UP,” “Stuck In The Middle,” “SHEESH,” “FOREVER, “DRIP,” “CLIK CLAK,” “HOT SAUCE,” “WE GO UP,” “Really Like You,” “PSYCHO,” “CHOOM,” and “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA,” and “I LIKE IT.”

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by rewatching the music video for “DESERVE” below!

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